Student in custody after stabbing 15-year-old at San Jose middle school, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One student is in custody after stabbing another student at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose, according to police.

The student who was stabbed is 15 years old with non-life-threatening injuries.

