Sports

Stanford to continue 11 varsity athletic teams slated to be cut

EMBED <>More Videos

Stanford announces continuation of 11 varsity athletic teams

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford announced Tuesday that, due to an "improved financial picture," it will no longer discontinue 11 varsity athletic teams at the end of the academic year.

RELATED: Stanford University cutting 11 of its varsity sports programs, plus 20 staff positions

"We have new optimism based on new circumstances, including vigorous and broad-based philanthropic interest in Stanford Athletics on the part of our alumni, which have convinced us that raising the increased funds necessary to support all 36 of our varsity teams is an approach that can succeed," said Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne.
The 11 teams - men's and women's fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men's rowing, co-ed and women's sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men's volleyball and wrestling - will continue competing as varsity teams at Stanford.

Leaders pointed out that structural financial challenges for the athletic program still remain very real despite this positive news.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsstanford universitycollege studentsathletescollegeschool athleticsfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News