STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford announced Tuesday that, due to an "improved financial picture," it will no longer discontinue 11 varsity athletic teams at the end of the academic year.
RELATED: Stanford University cutting 11 of its varsity sports programs, plus 20 staff positions
"We have new optimism based on new circumstances, including vigorous and broad-based philanthropic interest in Stanford Athletics on the part of our alumni, which have convinced us that raising the increased funds necessary to support all 36 of our varsity teams is an approach that can succeed," said Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne.
The 11 teams - men's and women's fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men's rowing, co-ed and women's sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men's volleyball and wrestling - will continue competing as varsity teams at Stanford.
Leaders pointed out that structural financial challenges for the athletic program still remain very real despite this positive news.
Stanford to continue 11 varsity athletic teams slated to be cut
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News