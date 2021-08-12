Coronavirus California

State Superintendent Thurmond hosts vaccine town hall

State Superintendent Thurmond hosts vaccine town hall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Game changers and state leaders joined forces Tuesday night in a push to encourage people to get vaccinated.

"We've all got to come together at this critical moment not only to save ourselves but to save everybody else," said Civil Rights Leader Dolores Huerta, adding, "We know if we don't all get vaccinated we'll never reach that herd immunity that we need."

A two-way town hall by the Department of Education allowed people to get answers from experts, including the State Surgeon General and School Superintendent.

The event included a $100 gift card giveaway for people who pledged to get vaccinated.

