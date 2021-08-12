State Superintendent Thurmond hosts vaccine town hall

"We've all got to come together at this critical moment not only to save ourselves but to save everybody else," said Civil Rights Leader Dolores Huerta, adding, "We know if we don't all get vaccinated we'll never reach that herd immunity that we need."
RELATED: California begins offering free school meals to all 6.2 million students
A two-way town hall by the Department of Education allowed people to get answers from experts, including the State Surgeon General and School Superintendent.
The event included a $100 gift card giveaway for people who pledged to get vaccinated.
CDC COVID-19 Transmission Categories by California County
Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Everything to know about California's reopening
- What we know about the delta variant of COVID-19 following new CDC report
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- COVID-19 vaccine: Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area