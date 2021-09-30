ABC premieres

'Station 19' and 'Grey's Anatomy' stars preview Thursday night crossover event on ABC

By Hosea Sanders and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO -- "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy" stars previewed their crossover episode that debuts on ABC Thursday night.

When asked what's next for the "Station 19" firehouse, actress Barrett Doss, who plays fictional firefighter Victoria Hughes, said "I mean, what isn't next for this?" Doss added that the show's heavily female cast is "really important" to her.

"The majority of our cast is minority," Doss said. "We have a lot of women playing firefighters, which we don't get to see a lot."

Actor Carlos Miranda, who plays fictional Seattle Fire Department lieutenant Theo Ruiz, echoed Doss' praise for the diverse cast, calling it a "really positive representation."

"You've seen firefighters of different races and cultures, you know what I mean?" Miranda said. "We're looking at us as heroes, you know what I mean? So I like that we shed light on that."

"Greys Anatomy" actress Camilla Luddington, who plays fictional Dr. Jo Wilson, said she thinks the show's new season is going to be "a little bit sexier, a little bit lighter and funny."

Luddington added that viewers remain dedicated to the show because they are interested in watching "really messy people navigate their lives." Actor Chris Carmack, who plays fictional Dr. Atticus Lincoln in the show, agreed that drama is a key element keeping fans engaged.

"Throw all the doctors flirting and having relationships and triangulating and jealousy and love and babies, babies everywhere," Carmack said.

When asked if she had a special message for fans in Chicago, Doss, a former Hyde Park resident, voiced her appreciation for the city.

"I lived in Hyde Park for 3rd through 10th grade, so I love Chicago," Doss said. Carmack added that Chicago fans should keep tuning in for new "Grey's Anatomy" episodes.

"Tell those Chicago fans to keep watching and I'll be back!" Carmack said.

You can watch the crossover event Thursday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT.
