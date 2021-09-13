Sports

Stephen, Ayesha Curry host charity golf event in San Francisco for Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, a prominent charity golf event was back in the Bay Area. Stephen and Ayesha Curry hosted the Workday Charity Classic benefitting the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

"We're here to have some fun, all while raising some money hopefully for the community and foundation," said Eat. Learn. Play co-founder Ayesha Curry. "Any time anything is donated it goes directly to the community."



During the height of the pandemic, the Curry's foundation had to pivot to comply with safety protocols all while maintaining their mission of giving back to their community.

"Life happens and the pandemic happens and everybody was kind of put behind the 8-ball a little bit," said Eat.Learn.Play co-founder Stephen Curry. "For our foundation everything was kind of focused on getting meals distributed out to the community. Over the last 18 months or there about, we've got over 17 million meals distributed."

Earlier in the week, the Curry's debuted Eat. Learn. Play. bus which focuses on the three pillars the foundation is built on.

"It's been such a passion project," said Ayesha Curry. "This bus is going to help us meet people where they are. We are going to be able to provide 500,000 pounds of produce a year to the community. 50,000 hot meals, 100,000 books at least to kids in the community. We hope this is a small step in meeting people where they are."

The golf event held Friday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco was well attended with many celebrity athletes including Peyton Manning, Andre Iguodala and Larry Fitzgerald to name a few.


The Curry's foundation was established in the summer of 2019 and Stephen Curry is amazed at the progress they've made in just over two years.

"We had big dreams," said Stephen Curry. "There's a reason we started it but you realize when you find the right partners what our vision is one thing but it doesn't happen unless you have like-minded people that are committed to the mission and the cause. Hopefully, the community feels the impact. We are doing everything in our power to provide the necessary resources, time and resources to support."



More info on Eat. Learn. Play., click here.

