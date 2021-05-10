stephen curry

'I don't know how he does it': Stephen Curry steps up for community while playing at MVP level

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Curry steps up for community while playing at MVP level

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chants of "MVP, MVP, MVP" have reigned down on Stephen Curry as fans have made their return to Chase Center. The Warriors superstar is playing some of the best basketball of his career as he looks to lead the Warriors into the playoffs. Steph has superhero powers on the court but it's what he's done off the court that have left a lasting impact for basketball fans from coast to coast.



When Delaware State trooper Joshua Morris was compared to Stephen Curry by 9-year-old Ra'Kir Allen, Trooper Morris gifted Ra'Kir a pair of Curry shoes. Steph found out about the viral video and invited them both to the Warriors game in Philadelphia.

RELATED State trooper goes viral for gifting 9-year-old boy new Steph Curry sneakers

"Special to see him, he's an amazing story with him (Trooper Joshua Morris) and Ra'Kir who is the little kid that was hyping him up," said Stephen Curry.

"Saw Steph Curry and actually talked to him and got the game jersey off his back," said Allen.



Warriors fan and Oakland ICU nurse Shelby Delaney first connected with Steph in April of 2020.

VIDEO: Stephen Curry makes call to ICU nurse at Oakland hospital to say thanks
EMBED More News Videos

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took some time to show his appreciation for nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland.



He called on FaceTime to offer support during the beginning of the pandemic and when Delaney attended a Warriors game this season at Chase Center, Steph was there to say hello and give her a signed game jersey.

"Yeah he's like my hero, so to be able to meet him and have that connection that he knows who I am and I was able to properly thank him was a like a dream come true," said Delaney.



"He (Stephen Curry) understands the power that he holds. Whether it's to raise money, raise awareness or just a kind gesture. It's usually all of the above," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.



Curry has used his platform to create social change, raise awareness for various issues during the pandemic and helping raise money for food insecurity in Oakland. Through their "Eat. Learn. Play." foundation Stephen and Ayesha Curry helped donate 16 million meals to families affected by food insecurity in Oakland.

"Steph is kind of like a God. For him to call and be like I see you and thank you guys, it helped lift a lot of spirits," said Delaney. "He's great with his family life, his personal life and he's able to take care of his community and he's always thinking of others. I don't know how he does it but I'm hoping to reach that level at some point.

"There's a lot of influence in my life that I really appreciate that I look up to they are role models and inspirational figures and I'm not who I am without them," said Curry.

Go here for the latest stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscooaklanddelawarenbaact of kindnessgolden state warriorsacts of kindnessu.s. & worldstephen currycommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
Fans back to see Warriors at full capacity for 1st time in 575 days
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins receives COVID-19 vaccine
Wiggins says he will stick to beliefs regarding vaccine
NBArank 2021: Ranking the best players for 2021-22, from 5 to 1
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News