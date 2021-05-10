'I don't know how he does it': Stephen Curry steps up for community while playing at MVP level

Last month, Delaware state trooper Joshua Morris stopped by a court to play basketball with some local kids.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 20, 2021
After hearing Ra’kir Allen hype him up through the game, Morris surprised Ra’kir with a pair of Currys.
Tonight, Steph repaid Morris’ kind actions with one of his own. pic.twitter.com/cDZ4xMrLh0
When Delaware State trooper Joshua Morris was compared to Stephen Curry by 9-year-old Ra'Kir Allen, Trooper Morris gifted Ra'Kir a pair of Curry shoes. Steph found out about the viral video and invited them both to the Warriors game in Philadelphia.
RELATED State trooper goes viral for gifting 9-year-old boy new Steph Curry sneakers
"Special to see him, he's an amazing story with him (Trooper Joshua Morris) and Ra'Kir who is the little kid that was hyping him up," said Stephen Curry.
"Saw Steph Curry and actually talked to him and got the game jersey off his back," said Allen.
A night to remember ☑️— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 20, 2021
Thanks for making your community’s days a little brighter, Joshua pic.twitter.com/YMOme3FxVJ
Warriors fan and Oakland ICU nurse Shelby Delaney first connected with Steph in April of 2020.
VIDEO: Stephen Curry makes call to ICU nurse at Oakland hospital to say thanks
He called on FaceTime to offer support during the beginning of the pandemic and when Delaney attended a Warriors game this season at Chase Center, Steph was there to say hello and give her a signed game jersey.
"Yeah he's like my hero, so to be able to meet him and have that connection that he knows who I am and I was able to properly thank him was a like a dream come true," said Delaney.
THIS. IS. AWESOME. https://t.co/WGcm3D7rjS— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 26, 2021
"He (Stephen Curry) understands the power that he holds. Whether it's to raise money, raise awareness or just a kind gesture. It's usually all of the above," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Did you catch #EatLearnPlay in the @sfchronicle this week? We caught up with @AnnKillion about our efforts working alongside our donors, partners, & supporters, as we’ve helped serve 16 million meals to kids & families in #Oakland. Check it out here: https://t.co/PTBzCj5k9N pic.twitter.com/0bp7lOhVjD— Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) April 22, 2021
Curry has used his platform to create social change, raise awareness for various issues during the pandemic and helping raise money for food insecurity in Oakland. Through their "Eat. Learn. Play." foundation Stephen and Ayesha Curry helped donate 16 million meals to families affected by food insecurity in Oakland.
"Steph is kind of like a God. For him to call and be like I see you and thank you guys, it helped lift a lot of spirits," said Delaney. "He's great with his family life, his personal life and he's able to take care of his community and he's always thinking of others. I don't know how he does it but I'm hoping to reach that level at some point.
"There's a lot of influence in my life that I really appreciate that I look up to they are role models and inspirational figures and I'm not who I am without them," said Curry.
Go here for the latest stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.