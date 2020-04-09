Coronavirus: Stephen Curry makes call to ICU nurse at Oakland hospital to say thanks

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Warriors star Stephen Curry took some time to show his appreciation for Oakland nurses via FaceTime.He heard about nurse Shelby Delaney, on the front lines facing COVID-19, and decided to make a call."Thank you so much. I know you guys have some very important work to do," he said. "We have so many people praying for you, rooting for you and I know as things continue to go, hopefully everybody takes their responsibility, a person's responsibility to try to end this thing quick, sooner rather than later, but, thank you so much for what you're doing."Shelby and the staff at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland were all wearing their Warriors gear and thanked Curry for calling.