Warriors Stephen Curry to possibly return to team practice this week ahead of playoff game

Steve Kerr w/ a fun response to @markhaynesnba question on what he tells the younger players who will be experiencing the #NBAPlayoffs for the first time. Game 1 Saturday night right here on @abc7newsbayarea #DubNation #NBA75 #DubsOn7 ➡️https://t.co/onwSD4YVTd pic.twitter.com/abZ5YB25jl — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 12, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors gave an update Tuesday on Stephen Curry , who has been injured since mid-March and missed the last 12 games of the regular season.The team released a statement saying Curry could possibly return to full-team practices at some point this week, however, his status for Saturday's playoff game against the Denver Nuggets is still undetermined.Last week, Curry started various on-court activities which included shooting and running, and looks to be making good progress.Curry has missed the last 12 games after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 while playing against the Boston Celtics.The Warriors are set to play the Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. right here on ABC7.