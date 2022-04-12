Golden State Warriors

Warriors Stephen Curry to possibly return to team practice this week ahead of playoff game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors gave an update Tuesday on Stephen Curry, who has been injured since mid-March and missed the last 12 games of the regular season.

The team released a statement saying Curry could possibly return to full-team practices at some point this week, however, his status for Saturday's playoff game against the Denver Nuggets is still undetermined.



Last week, Curry started various on-court activities which included shooting and running, and looks to be making good progress.

Curry has missed the last 12 games after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 while playing against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors are set to play the Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. right here on ABC7.

