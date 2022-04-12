Warriors Stephen Curry to possibly return to team practice this week ahead of playoff game

Steve Kerr w/ a fun response to @markhaynesnba question on what he tells the younger players who will be experiencing the #NBAPlayoffs for the first time. Game 1 Saturday night right here on @abc7newsbayarea #DubNation #NBA75 #DubsOn7 ➡️https://t.co/onwSD4YVTd pic.twitter.com/abZ5YB25jl