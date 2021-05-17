Stephen Curry posts cute video of son Canon copying his Baron Davis-inspired celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday was a big day for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.The Dubs defeated the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies to clinch the 8th seed in the playoffs.Also clinched - Curry's claim to this season's scoring title.Curry racked up 46 points in the 113-101 win, but only needed three to secure his place as this year's scoring king.His celebration on the court was one we've seen before - a nod to another fan-favorite Warrior, Baron Davis.But the best rendition of the move was done by a 2-year-old.Curry's son Canon saw his dad do it, so naturally, had to try it for himself.He also made a basket (on his kiddie hoop of course), and then lifted up shirt to celebrate his hard-earned points.