Stephen Curry posts cute video of son Canon copying his Baron Davis-inspired celebration

By Julianne Herrera
Curry posts cute video of son Canon copying his celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday was a big day for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Dubs defeated the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies to clinch the 8th seed in the playoffs.

Also clinched - Curry's claim to this season's scoring title.

Curry racked up 46 points in the 113-101 win, but only needed three to secure his place as this year's scoring king.

His celebration on the court was one we've seen before - a nod to another fan-favorite Warrior, Baron Davis.

But the best rendition of the move was done by a 2-year-old.

Curry's son Canon saw his dad do it, so naturally, had to try it for himself.

He also made a basket (on his kiddie hoop of course), and then lifted up shirt to celebrate his hard-earned points.



More TOP STORIES News