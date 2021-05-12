deadly shooting

Stockton police officer shot and killed while responding to domestic violence incident

EMBED <>More Videos

Stockton police officer, suspect killed in shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KGO) -- A police officer and a suspect were shot and killed in Stockton on Tuesday.

The Stockton Police Department announced on Twitter that the officer and the suspect were transported to a hospital after a shooting earlier in the day.

The officer has been identified as 30-year-old Jimmy Inn.



Police dispatchers received a call around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday reporting a domestic disturbance. The caller reported hearing screaming and seeing a woman wearing a ripped shirt and bleeding. She appeared to have been assaulted.

Inn arrived at the home at 10:07 a.m. and was shot almost immediately in front of the home by a male suspect, Jones said.

"It was a violent, blatant and very sudden assault on our police officer," the chief said.

RELATED: Authorities identify San Luis Obispo police officer killed while serving search warrant

A second officer, whose name was not released, arrived and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect then went into the home and returned moments later holding a young child.
The suspect began to strangle the child, an 8-year-old boy, Jones said. The officer opened fire again as a bystander tackled the suspect.

The suspect's name has not been released. He died at the hospital. It was not immediately clear what relationship he had with the woman and the child.

Inn, 30, is survived by his wife, who is also a Stockton police officer, as well as a 7-month old son, 12-year-old stepdaughter and a 14-year-old stepson.



He was hired by the police department in December 2015, Jones said. Remembered as an optimistic officer who was popular in the department, Inn was assigned to the Field Operations Division and served in the honor guard.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stocktonpolice officer killeddeadly shootingfatal shootingofficer involved shootingstocktonofficer killed
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
New video shows moments before FBI shot and killed Oakland man
FBI disputes victim's family's claim agents were at his funeral
Gunman who killed 5 in Capital Gazette shooting given life sentence
Fremont police say deadly shooting was justified, release footage
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News