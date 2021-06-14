California couple reunites with dog stolen in San Francisco car break-in

FINAL UPDATE: It’s Leo! Jacqueline is of course thrilled and said to me “I’m at a loss for words”.



Thanks to everyone who shared the story. ❤️



PS: he’s a little tired and looking harried but otherwise happy to be back with his mom. pic.twitter.com/wNI9RThPzM — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 14, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A dog stolen during a car break-in in San Francisco Friday has been reunited with his owners, according to SFPD.Police say at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday they received information on the dog's location. Investigators from the SFPD Burglary Detail retrieved the dog and reunited the dog with the victims.Jacqueline Zavala Lee shared with ABC7 News a video of herself and her husband reuniting with Leo, their 10-year-old Yorkie.Officials say no arrests has been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.