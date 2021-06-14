California couple reunites with dog stolen in San Francisco car break-in

Police say at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday they received information on the dog's location. Investigators from the SFPD Burglary Detail retrieved the dog and reunited the dog with the victims.
Jacqueline Zavala Lee shared with ABC7 News a video of herself and her husband reuniting with Leo, their 10-year-old Yorkie.
Officials say no arrests has been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
FINAL UPDATE: It’s Leo! Jacqueline is of course thrilled and said to me “I’m at a loss for words”.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 14, 2021
Thanks to everyone who shared the story. ❤️
PS: he’s a little tired and looking harried but otherwise happy to be back with his mom. pic.twitter.com/wNI9RThPzM