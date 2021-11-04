Driver of stolen big rig leads CHP on chase through several SoCal cities

CHP chases stolen big rig through the San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES -- CHP officers chased a stolen big rig on freeways through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

The 18-wheeler was reported stolen just after 8 p.m. from a yard in the Los Angeles area.

When officers caught up to the vehicle, it refused to pull over. They chased the vehicle on the northbound 5 through the San Fernando Valley and then west on the 118 into Simi Valley.

The truck drove just under the highway speed limit, around 50-60 mph, through much of the freeway chase. A logo for a food service company was painted on the side of the truck.

