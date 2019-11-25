Police say Oakland resident hit by stray bullet inside home during shootout between business owner, alleged robbers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left an innocent bystander wounded Monday in Oakland.Around 10 am police responded to the 3300 block of Grand Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a commercial business, according to Oakland Police Department.The business owner told the officers that two men with guns came in demanding collectible and valuable merchandise.When the suspects took off with the stolen goods, the business owner chased after them.The footrace came to a halt one block away when the business owner and suspects began shooting, police said.During the exchange of gunfire, a stray bullet penetrated a home, and hit the resident inside."The resident is listed in stable condition at a local hospital," police said. "Ultimately the suspects fled the scene leaving the loss behind."Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.