Police say Oakland resident hit by stray bullet inside home during shootout between business owner, alleged robbers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left an innocent bystander wounded Monday in Oakland.

Around 10 am police responded to the 3300 block of Grand Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a commercial business, according to Oakland Police Department.

The business owner told the officers that two men with guns came in demanding collectible and valuable merchandise.

When the suspects took off with the stolen goods, the business owner chased after them.

The footrace came to a halt one block away when the business owner and suspects began shooting, police said.

During the exchange of gunfire, a stray bullet penetrated a home, and hit the resident inside.

"The resident is listed in stable condition at a local hospital," police said. "Ultimately the suspects fled the scene leaving the loss behind."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandstray bulletopdrobberyshootinginvestigationarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days
Man arrested in Orinda shooting pleads not guilty to gun charges
Heading to Tahoe? Here's the best time to travel
Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
Hungry goats gobble down Thanksgiving dinner
AccuWeather forecast: Cool and breezy today, rain tomorrow
Show More
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow out 'for a while' with rib injury
Chinese woman sentenced to 8 months for Mar-a-Lago trespass
New poll surveys Californians' stance on impeachment
Sacred Heart in SJ needs turkeys for Thanksgiving food boxes
More TOP STORIES News