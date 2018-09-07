Stretch of I-5 will remain closed until at least Sunday because of Delta Fire

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --Developing news on Friday night in Shasta County, where the Delta Fire is still raging.
Caltrans told ABC7 News the earliest Interstate 5 could reopen is on Sunday.
Flames are on both sides of the roadway, forcing the closure of a nearly 50-mile stretch.
The fire has now burned more than 31,000 acres and is 0 percent contained.
Caltrans said it needs to replace guard rails, signs and fix the pavement.
There's also another big problem: burned trees.
"You have these big conifer trees. They get burned...they'll just snap in wind storms and we just can't have that, certainly on an interstate," said Caltrans District 2 Deputy Director Don Anderson.
Caltrans estimated several million dollars in business is being lost each day due to the closure because trucks cannot get through.
