Stretch of I-5 will remain closed until at least Sunday because of Delta Fire

Caltrans told ABC7 News the earliest Interstate 5 could reopen is Sunday because of the fire, which has burned more than 31,000 acres in Shasta County and is 0 percent contained. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Developing news on Friday night in Shasta County, where the Delta Fire is still raging.

Caltrans told ABC7 News the earliest Interstate 5 could reopen is on Sunday.

Flames are on both sides of the roadway, forcing the closure of a nearly 50-mile stretch.

The fire has now burned more than 31,000 acres and is 0 percent contained.

Caltrans said it needs to replace guard rails, signs and fix the pavement.

There's also another big problem: burned trees.

"You have these big conifer trees. They get burned...they'll just snap in wind storms and we just can't have that, certainly on an interstate," said Caltrans District 2 Deputy Director Don Anderson.

Caltrans estimated several million dollars in business is being lost each day due to the closure because trucks cannot get through.

WILDFIRE
