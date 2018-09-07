Stretch of I-5 will remain closed until at least Sunday because of Delta Fire

Developing news on Friday night in Shasta County, where the Delta Fire is still raging.Caltrans told ABC7 News the earliest Interstate 5 could reopen is on Sunday.Flames are on both sides of the roadway, forcing the closure of a nearly 50-mile stretch.The fire has now burned more than 31,000 acres and is 0 percent contained.Caltrans said it needs to replace guard rails, signs and fix the pavement.There's also another big problem: burned trees."You have these big conifer trees. They get burned...they'll just snap in wind storms and we just can't have that, certainly on an interstate," said Caltrans District 2 Deputy Director Don Anderson.Caltrans estimated several million dollars in business is being lost each day due to the closure because trucks cannot get through.