Student found dead inside Stanford fraternity house, report says

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A Stanford student has been found dead inside a fraternity house.

The campus newspaper says the discovery was made Friday morning at the Theta Delta Chi house.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating and hasn't released a cause of death but says foul play is not suspected.

All that's known about the student is it's man but the person's name has not been released.

The university sent out an email to the campus telling students counseling was available if they need it.
