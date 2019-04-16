Where are drivers in the Bay Area most likely to text and drive? Study says San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A new study from Zendrive finds more drivers distracted by their cell phones while behind the wheel.
Researchers say drivers in San Jose spend more than 8-percent of their driving time on their phones.
Zendrive ranks San Jose the 12th most distracted city in the U.S.
