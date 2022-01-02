Sunvalley shooting: Person wounded while attempting to aid robbery victim at Concord mall

"Everybody was running, they started running out," said a witness named Mike.
Chaos at the Sun Valley Mall in Concord on New Year's Eve when gunfire sent shoppers running for cover.
"I heard the shot at first I couldn't be believe what I heard, people came in I stayed where I was out of view," said Shopper Robin German.
Concord police say one person was wounded. It began as a robbery at around 3:30 p.m but when someone tried to help the robbery victim, the suspects opened fire.
"We suddenly heard one gunshot. and we tried to hide," said store manager Channa Cnadeera.
Cnadeera says he hid with a customer in back of his perfume shop.
"I saw someone lying on the ground, when I was out of the shop I saw the customer helping the victim with other people," Cnadeera added.
The mall was evacuated. Police say the suspects took off. The unidentified victim was taken to John Muir Medical Center where they were in stable but critical condition.
Police responded to the mall twice in 2021 for other crimes in the spring and fall. A smash and grab robbery last November inside a jewelry store, surveillance showed suspects smashing display cases with hammers. And last May, a shooting at the mall left one man wounded, the shooter got away.
Police aren't saying if the crimes are related. In the New Year's eve robbery, authorities are now asking for tips from the public.
VIDEO: Witness recounts Concord jewelry smash and grab heist that wiped out nearly entire store