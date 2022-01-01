1 shot at Sunvalley Mall in Concord, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

1 shot at Sunvalley Mall in Concord, police say

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- New details emerged Friday night in a shooting that happened inside Sunvalley Mall in Concord.

Investigators say it started as a robbery just after 3:34p.m. Friday afternoon.

But when someone tried to help the robbery victim - the suspects opened fire.

The gunfire sent shoppers and people working at the mall scrambling for cover.



"Everybody running started running out, everybody started running out," said "Mike," who used a pseudonym.

The victim was taken to John Muir medical center-- where he is in stable but critical condition.

Police won't say if a suspect is in custody -- but say there's no threat to the public.

The mall was put on lockdown-- and was closed for the night.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordmallshootingpolice
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Thousands celebrate New Year at CA's Great America's Winter Fest
Subdued New Year's Eve celebrations in San Francisco
Bay Area remembers Betty White, actress and animal advocate
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
Year-in-review: The biggest stories of 2021
Bay Area Museum to offer free pass at vaccine clinic
Thousands of East Bay students receive free COVID tests
Show More
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
Search called off for missing skier at Northstar Resort
Bay Bridge toll to increase starting Jan. 1
Airline cancellations could get worse this weekend
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
More TOP STORIES News