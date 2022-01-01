1 shot at Sunvalley Mall in Concord, police say

🚨POLICE ACTIVITY 🚨



Shooting Investigation at Sunvalley Mall



Please be aware that CPD is currently investigating a shooting at Sunvalley Mall. The mall is on lockdown. Currently, there does not appear to be any threat to the public. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LjMz4U5uDO — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) January 1, 2022

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- New details emerged Friday night in a shooting that happened inside Sunvalley Mall in Concord.Investigators say it started as a robbery just after 3:34p.m. Friday afternoon.But when someone tried to help the robbery victim - the suspects opened fire.The gunfire sent shoppers and people working at the mall scrambling for cover."Everybody running started running out, everybody started running out," said "Mike," who used a pseudonym.The victim was taken to John Muir medical center-- where he is in stable but critical condition.Police won't say if a suspect is in custody -- but say there's no threat to the public.The mall was put on lockdown-- and was closed for the night.