Witness recounts Concord jewelry smash and grab heist that wiped out nearly entire store

By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

Concord jewelry store smash and grab heist caught on video

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Concord are searching for suspects who broke into a jewelry store Monday evening, stealing nearly everything.

They say at around 7:30 p.m., a group of nine people entered the Iceberg Diamonds jewerlry store inside Sunvalley Mall. Surveillance video released by police show the suspects smashing glass display cases with hammers, stealing jewels inside.




"A bunch of group of people came in maybe there was six or seven people with hammers and smashed the windows," said Edwin Garcia, who works nearby the store.

He said it happened fast -- no more than a minute. Once the grabbed the merchandise, they quickly left.

Employees tried to intervene but were kept back by the men with hammers, according to police.

"I think one of the workers tried to grab someone but I guess he chose not to because you never know what can happen," he said. "Then they just ran away super quick."

The suspects got away before police arrived. Some customers inside the mall called reporting what they thought were gunshots, but in actuality they were hammers breaking glass, police said. No shots were fired.

"At first I thought it was a gunshot, it was just the hammers," he said. "For me personally, I am staying out of it."

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Concord police at 925-603-5828.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordtheftcrimerobberyjewelry theftsmash and grabcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News