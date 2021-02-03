Super Bowl or 'super spreader?' Health officials urge public to stay home for Big Game during pandemic

Bay Area health officials fear fan watch parties could become the next virus 'super spreader' event.
Last year we were watching the 49ers in the Super Bowl; there were so many parties.
This year the pandemic has changed everything, even football.
"Let's not have the Super Bowl lead to a huge surge in California," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghally.
The warning comes at a time when COVID-19 case rates are improving.
"We're in purple tier, we could move into red tier but all that's jeopardized because people could gather for the Super Bowl," said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis.
Dorian Altamirano and his buddies say no parties this year.
"It's going to be an intimate family barbecue, nothing too crazy," he said.
Restaurants like Tortilla Real will be doing take out on Sunday.
"We will have guac and chips. that's a tradition for Super Bowl," said restaurant owner Jorge Flores.
Managers at Beyond The Glory sports bar in Petaluma will keep things low key and outdoors.
"This year will be different. We will have patio seating and a tent and TVs," said manager Colby Fowler.
Health officials urge fans not to fumble and stay home if possible, and watch the big game with your immediate household bubble.
