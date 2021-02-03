Super Bowl

Super Bowl or 'super spreader?' Health officials urge public to stay home for Big Game during pandemic

By Cornell W. Barnard
Super Bowl Sunday is almost here The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bay Area health officials fear fan watch parties could become the next virus 'super spreader' event.

RELATED: Bay Area COVID-19 tracker

Last year we were watching the 49ers in the Super Bowl; there were so many parties.

This year the pandemic has changed everything, even football.

"Let's not have the Super Bowl lead to a huge surge in California," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghally.

VIDEO: CDC releases new guidance to safely watch Super Bowl 2021
EMBED More News Videos

The safest way to watch the Super Bowl is at home with people you live with, new CDC guidance says.



The warning comes at a time when COVID-19 case rates are improving.

"We're in purple tier, we could move into red tier but all that's jeopardized because people could gather for the Super Bowl," said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis.

Dorian Altamirano and his buddies say no parties this year.

"It's going to be an intimate family barbecue, nothing too crazy," he said.

RELATED: Stephen Curry recalls 1st meeting with Tom Brady ahead of Super Bowl

Restaurants like Tortilla Real will be doing take out on Sunday.

"We will have guac and chips. that's a tradition for Super Bowl," said restaurant owner Jorge Flores.

Managers at Beyond The Glory sports bar in Petaluma will keep things low key and outdoors.

"This year will be different. We will have patio seating and a tent and TVs," said manager Colby Fowler.

Health officials urge fans not to fumble and stay home if possible, and watch the big game with your immediate household bubble.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshealthkansas city chiefssocial distancingbay areacoronavirus californiasuper bowlcoronavirusvirtual viewing partyfootballpartyrestaurantstampa bay buccaneers
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL
Stephen Curry recalls 1st meeting with Tom Brady
PA billionaire buys SpaceX flight; 1 seat up for grabs
CDC releases guidance to safely watch Super Bowl
Super Bowl week helps 'shine a light' on human trafficking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Here's why former San Diego mayor is joining race for governor
Why do people want to recall Newsom? We explain
Here's how to find out if your stimulus card is real or fake
Bay Area real estate: Are we in a bubble?
Doctor warns not to save vaccines for 2nd shot as virus mutates
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
Show More
SF officials vow to crack down on crime after 2 horrific murders
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
Stephen Curry recalls 1st meeting with Tom Brady
Rescue dog helps save owner's life during stroke
3 critically injured after explosion on SoCal film set
More TOP STORIES News