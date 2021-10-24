holiday shopping

Supply chain issues lead to alcohol shortage: 'They don't know what's coming'

Alcohol flies off shelves as supply chain crisis continues
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Supply chain issues lead to alcohol shortage: 'They don't know what's coming'

DALLAS -- Disruptions related to the pandemic have been affecting the global supply chain.

There's been gridlock at the Port of Los Angeles, where shipping containers holding products like toys and sneakers have been stuck offshore. Alcohol is among those products affected, CNN reported.

Jake Duke, regional manager of Spec's Liquor, shared his thoughts.

"We had 50 people waiting in line, just to see what we had coming in this morning because it's a guessing game for us, just as it is for the guest," Duke said. "They don't know what's coming. We don't know what's coming."

Duke added that alcoholic products have been going quickly.

RELATED: Supply chain disruptions leave shelves bare in some Illinois state prison commissaries

"We see the orders the day before, we get them in the morning," Duke said. "We put it out for sale, and they're gone by the end of the day."

Large food producers warn some of their products could be limited come fall and winter. Some fear President Joe Biden's Dec. 18 mandate for companies who work with the federal government to lay off employees who don't get vaccinated for COVID-19 will make matters worse.

Eric Hoplin, president and CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, said there's already a staffing shortage.

"Because we already have a critical shortage of folks that are working through the supply chain, that order would only exacerbate the issue," Hoplin said.

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors said it is pushing for all workers to be vaccinated, but added that some are threatening to quit rather than get their shots.

Officials at the association called on the White House to delay the vaccine deadline and to amend the order to feature a testing option.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstexascoronavirus chicagothanksgivingmanufacturingcoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19holiday shoppingholidaychristmasu.s. & worldport of los angelesshoppingalcohol
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Will the supply chain issues impact holiday shopping?
You can pay off someone's PG&E bill as a gift this holiday season
Brace yourself as Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year
Supply chain issues mean fewer discounts, products on shelves
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Starbucks unveils 2021 holiday cups
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
More TOP STORIES News