Suspect in custody after standoff at Denny's restaurant in Campbell

A police standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a Denny's restaurant is now over. It lasted almost 12 hours after the situation began.The suspect was taken into custody by police. The man was reportedly armed.Police say it started at 5:30 Friday morning when a man inside the restaurant on S. Bascom Ave. went out to the parking lot to confront another man. The suspect threw a cup of coffee at the other man, pointed a gun at him and then went back inside Denny's and sat down at a booth. The alleged victim then drove off and called police.Police called inside the restaurant and told employees to leave with any customers. About six people left at the time.The only person remaining inside the Denny's was the suspect, according to police