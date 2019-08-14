SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Austin James Vincent, the man accused of attacking a woman outside her San Francisco apartment building, has been released, according to Maxwell Szabo, spokesman for the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
Video shows Paniz Kosarian trying to get through the front door of her building, when Vincent, believed to be homeless, grabs her, pulling her away from the door and onto the ground.
VIDEO: Woman attacked in front of home by man believed to be homeless
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, attempted robbery, and two counts of battery for the incident.
He pleaded "not guilty" at his arraignment Tuesday.
RELATED: Mugshot released of suspect in attack of woman outside San Francisco apartment building
Despite his charges and concerns from the prosecution, he was released.
"Ultimately, the court released him on assertive case management," said Szabo.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Despite prosecutor's concerns, suspect released after being charged in attack of woman in SF
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More