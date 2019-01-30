Suspect seen punching women in DTLA surrenders to police

LOS ANGELES --A man who allegedly punched two women at a downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand is now in custody after surrendering to police.
The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Arka Sangbarani Oroojian of Sylmar, turned himself in to LAPD Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.
VIDEO: Man punches 2 women in face at downtown LA hot dog stand
He was booked for assault and remains in custody on $90,000 bail.
Oroojian was described by police as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds. Video released by LAPD shows a man punching two women in the face, knocking them to the ground, at a hot dog stand on Jan. 26 at 6th and Spring streets.
Police said it all started when a man began arguing with the hot dog vendor. That's when one of the victims said, "Hey, order your hot dog so we can get our food," according to investigators.
"The man immediately turned, punched that woman in the face. That punch caused the woman to lose consciousness and she fell to the ground. At that point, her friend did try to intervene and she was punched multiple times by the suspect," said LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar.
In the footage, multiple people are seen surrounding the victims and suspect, and many appear to be taking video of the attack, but no one stepped forward to help.