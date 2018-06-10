Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in El Sobrante

6 hour standoff on La Colina ends peacefully. Neighbors say the suspect had a rifle with a scope and threatened to kill them today. pic.twitter.com/MXTHQGsf4K — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) June 11, 2018

A suspect surrendered peacefully Sunday after a six-hour standoff that prompted evacuations in El Sobrante.It started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on La Colina Road, off San Pablo Dam Road.Neighbors say the suspect, a man who lives on the street, has been acting up ever since he moved in a month ago, threatening violence and screaming and yelling in the street. They say that escalated Sunday afternoon and police and sheriffs spent hours trying to get him to come out.One neighbor, who called 911, showed ABC7 News a photo of the man holding what appears to be a rifle, saying he was threatening neighbors saying, "I'm going to kill you, I'm not kidding. You're going to die." The neighbor also says the rifle had a scope on it, so when police showed up, about a block's worth of people were evacuated."He came outside with a gun and was like waving it around saying he was going to kill everybody," one neighbor said."The cops were running around, hiding behind cars and trying to get his attention to get him to answer the telephone and he's not doing it," said another.The suspect reportedly surrendered at about 11 p.m. Even though the man is in custody, some neighbors are worried he could return.Neighbors say the man was arrested just a week ago for a similar incident that did not involve a gun.