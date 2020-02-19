Murder suspect turns himself in after woman found dead at San Jose Airbnb

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has announced that the suspect connected to a homicide in San Jose has turned himself in.

It says 25-year-old Ryoichi Fuseya was accompanied by his lawyer when he surrendered to authorities around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, Fuseya was questioned, arrested and booked into the Main Jail in San Jose on murder charges.

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman was found dead inside an Airbnb rental property on Moutain View Avenue near Gordon Avenue.

Airbnb says it has temporarily deactivated the home from its platform.

"I've seen a lot, but nothing like this. This is one of the weirdest days of my life," said Mike Fleming, a neighbor who lives across the street.

He said he's lived on this quiet block for 52 years and has never seen this type of presence by law enforcement. Fleming said several of the neighbors knew the home was a rental property with a constant stream of cars coming in and out. Other neighbors mentioned seeing people with luggage often going into the home, but figured they were visitors.

The sheriff's office is releasing very little information about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the homicide.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Investigations main line at 408-808-4500. You can also call the anonymous top line at 408-807-4431.
