Bosses using 'tattleware' to monitor employees working from home

Is your boss watching you? More companies are keeping an eye on remote workers to make sure they are actually working.

They are using so-called "tattleware" software that takes a live photo of workers at home about every minute from their company laptops.

Other software can track keystrokes and web browsing. For example, employers can see everything you write in an email or in Slack.

Some employees say the software is an invasion of privacy... companies say it is holding people accountable.
