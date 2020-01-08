Finding free online tax filing is easier this year with IRS' Free File Program

The New Year means it's time to start thinking about filing your taxes.
There are some changes that should make it easier when it comes to finding free online tax filing if you qualify. It's known as the Free File Program and in years past, private tax companies have been accused of hiding or excluding their free products from search engines like Google and instead diverting users to their paid services.
Under this new deal with the IRS, companies who offer the free online tax filing must include it in organic internet searches and also must use a standardize name so users can easily identify it.
The key to remember is if you're taking advantage of the free filing, make sure you're on the right site. If you're asked for payment, don't go forward as you more than likely aren't in the right section.
