Technology

13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case in Canada

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA -- A 13-year-old boy helped solve a 27-year-old cold case in Canada.

Max Werenka took his GoPro camera into a lake with him while with his mother.

Surprisingly, Werenka noticed a vehicle deep underwater while going over the video from the camera.

"There could be a bigger story to something you think is not there," Max's mother Nancy said.

A bigger story indeed. It turns out that bigger story was a decades-old mysterious disappearance.

After authorities pulled the sunken car out of the lake, they realized it belonged to a missing person case back in 1992.

Janet Ferris, 69, vanished in 1992 while driving to Alberta. Investigators said Max's discovery helped solve the mystery surrounding Ferris' disappearance and gave closure to her surviving family members.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologygopromissing personcold case
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO flight delays, cancellations increase on 2nd day of runway construction
San Francisco will offer $2.5B for PG&E's power grid
Rope resembling a noose found near Oakland elementary school
Raiders kick off season tonight on Monday Night Football on ABC
Arrest made in Lake County wildfire
British Airways strike looming
Richard Sherman's pick 6 energizes 49ers in 31-17 victory over Tampa Bay
Show More
Reports: Alameda native Keelan Doss returning to Raiders
Nearly 350 flights delayed or cancelled on day 1 of SFO runway closure
Neighbors evacuated during 6-hour police standoff with rape suspect in Vallejo
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
More TOP STORIES News