Amazon's Alexa features a 'change subject' option to help ease holiday arguments

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When families get together for the holidays, arguments are bound to happen.

To combat families arguing about politics, Amazon announced a new Alexa feature that can change subjects during heated arguments.

Alexa users can program their device to jump in during conversations, by commanding "Alexa, change the subject."

Alexa will then ask a safe question such as "Is Diehard A Christmas Movie?" to ease the mood.

Users can also schedule Alexa to ask questions at a certain time.

Researchers found that families are most prone to argue at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas day.
