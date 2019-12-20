Amazon's Alexa features a 'change subject' option to help ease holiday arguments

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When families get together for the holidays, arguments are bound to happen.To combat families arguing about politics, Amazon announced a new Alexa feature that can change subjects during heated arguments.Alexa users can program their device to jump in during conversations, by commanding "Alexa, change the subject."Alexa will then ask a safe question such as "Is Diehard A Christmas Movie?" to ease the mood.Users can also schedule Alexa to ask questions at a certain time.Researchers found that families are most prone to argue at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas day.