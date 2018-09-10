PRODUCT RECALLS

Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8 devices for manufacturing defect

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple recalling number of iPhone 8s for manufacturing defect. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 8, 2018.

NEW YORK --
A warning for iPhone 8 customers -- Apple says a manufacturing defect could cause the device to freeze or turn off. In some cases, the phone won't turn back on.

iPhone 8s sold between September 2017 and March 2018 are being recalled.

VIDEO: Security cameras capture rash of brazen Apple Store robberies in California

Apple says it will fix the problem for free, but there is one catch. If your screen is broken, the device is cracked in the back or has another defect, Apple says that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service.

See if yours is impacted by the recall here.

Get the latest news on Apple here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldiphonerecallappleproduct recallsbusinessconsumerconsumer concernsCupertino
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRODUCT RECALLS
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Recalled Safeway beef made Clearlake man sick, family claims
E. Coli beef recall impacts NorCal Safeway stores
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
More product recalls
TECHNOLOGY
Ship tows plastic clean-up system out of San Francisco Bay to Pacific Ocean
Smartphones instead of Clipper cards? Bay Area transit to upgrade
Silicon Valley tech culture: good or bad?
How family was charged $13,470 by T-Mobile for data roaming still mystery
More Technology
Top Stories
Surveillance video shows dramatic Muni bus crash in SF
Gov. Brown signs law that aims to get all CA electricity from clean sources
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
WATCH TONIGHT: Raiders season opener on ABC7
Napa County fire grows to 2,490 acres; containment at 30 percent
Ex-gang member shot in the face now helps others find life purpose
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend begins today
New hour of 'GMA' with Michael Strahan, Sara Haines premieres Monday
Show More
John Legend is first black man to earn an EGOT
Florence now a major hurricane, aims for US Southeast
Officials give update on Dallas officer arrested after man killed in apartment
Gilroy officer shoots at man driving vehicle on field with students playing football
Ethnic beauty pageants celebrate Bay Area women's heritage
More News