A warning for iPhone 8 customers -- Apple says a manufacturing defect could cause the device to freeze or turn off. In some cases, the phone won't turn back on.iPhone 8s sold between September 2017 and March 2018 are being recalled.Apple says it will fix the problem for free, but there is one catch. If your screen is broken, the device is cracked in the back or has another defect, Apple says that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service.