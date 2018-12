Bay Area winners chosen for Congressional App challenge

The Congressional App Challenge is an annual competition that engages students in coding and computer science.Participants submitted videos showing what type of new app they'd create.There were several winners from the Bay Area for a ton of cool and innovative apps. From a calculator app that can graphic in several different functions to an app the enhances Google Maps with crime data so people can get home safe.All winners selected will be given a $100 voucher to fly to Washington D.C. next summer and present their pitches.For a look at the winners from around the country, visit this page BrightPath, by Reva JariwalaCubic Calculator, by Hazel Prasetya, and Andrew PrasetyaElectronics Jump-Starter, by Alexis MartinezKnowY, by Joshua Zhu@bay, by Gianna YanDo-Nation, by Lauren WongCURAE, by Aryan Kaul and Rishabh MudradiA Smarter Insulin Pump, by Anna QuinlanMetronome with Playlists, by Henry Qin