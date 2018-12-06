Bay Area winners chosen for Congressional App challenge

Participants submitted videos showing what type of new app they'd create.
There were several winners from the Bay Area for a ton of cool and innovative apps. From a calculator app that can graphic in several different functions to an app the enhances Google Maps with crime data so people can get home safe.
All winners selected will be given a $100 voucher to fly to Washington D.C. next summer and present their pitches.
Here is a look at some of the winners from Bay Area Congressional districts:
BrightPath, by Reva Jariwala
Cubic Calculator, by Hazel Prasetya, and Andrew Prasetya
Electronics Jump-Starter, by Alexis Martinez
KnowY, by Joshua Zhu
@bay, by Gianna Yan
Do-Nation, by Lauren Wong
CURAE, by Aryan Kaul and Rishabh Mudradi
A Smarter Insulin Pump, by Anna Quinlan
Metronome with Playlists, by Henry Qin