Bay Area winners chosen for Congressional App challenge

Here are the other winners in the Congressional App Challenge from the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

The Congressional App Challenge is an annual competition that engages students in coding and computer science.

Participants submitted videos showing what type of new app they'd create.

There were several winners from the Bay Area for a ton of cool and innovative apps. From a calculator app that can graphic in several different functions to an app the enhances Google Maps with crime data so people can get home safe.

All winners selected will be given a $100 voucher to fly to Washington D.C. next summer and present their pitches.

For a look at the winners from around the country, visit this page.

Here is a look at some of the winners from Bay Area Congressional districts:

BrightPath, by Reva Jariwala


Cubic Calculator, by Hazel Prasetya, and Andrew Prasetya

Electronics Jump-Starter, by Alexis Martinez


KnowY, by Joshua Zhu


@bay, by Gianna Yan


Do-Nation, by Lauren Wong


CURAE, by Aryan Kaul and Rishabh Mudradi


A Smarter Insulin Pump, by Anna Quinlan


Metronome with Playlists, by Henry Qin
