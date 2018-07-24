Coolest employee perks at Silicon Valley tech companies

There is no such thing as a free lunch, unless you work at a tech company. Many Silicon Valley companies offer free meals to employees, but that is just the icing on the cake of perks these employees can get.Here is a list of some of the coolest benefits employees get at San Francisco Bay Area companies.It's all about relaxation at the cloud communications company. Besides flex vacation time, workers get a free Kindle and up to $30 a month to spend on books.: The search giant doesn't just offer free meals at more than 30 cafes it has at its Mountain View complex. It also has nap pods, a concierge service to run errands for employees and a death benefit that pays the spouse of a deceased employee 50 percent of the employee's salary for 10 years.Workers can relax at arcade lounges with the latest gaming systems.Workers get paid to volunteer and can claim up to $2,000 a year to stay at Airbnb locations.Can't beat the 25 percent employee discount on Apple products, but there are also free concerts and a wellness center with chiropractors and dietitians.Employees get up to $10,000 to spend on office furniture to make their work environment more friendly. That's on top of the free home-cooked meals.No need to go far to get those errands done. The biotech company offers on-site car washes, haircuts, spa treatments and even a dentist office.Besides the free concerts during the Dreamforce conference, workers get paid to volunteer for up to seven days a year and get $1,000 to donate to their favorite charities.The San Jose company offers 26 weeks of maternity leave and adoption assistance, a chance to take a sabbatical after five years and up to $10,000 in education expenses.There's the fun stuff like free concerts and lunchtime jam sessions, but new parents also get six months of parental leave and those planning to have a child can get fertility assistance and money to freeze their eggs if they don't plan to start a family in the near future.The perks begin early for workers at the social media giant. Interns get free housing and salaries that can go as high as $7,000 per month. Regular employees get much more, including $4,000 after the birth of a baby and a monthly housing stipend for those not using the free shuttles.Besides the standard catered meals, employees get money for a gym membership, acupuncture and meditation classes, plus laundry and dry cleaning services.The streaming service offers one of the best flex vacation policies in the industry, plus an entire paid year off for new parents.: New mothers can have their breast milk shipped overnight to their child if they have to travel for work.Employees get a $2,000 bonus for fitness classes, massages or child care.Free meals plus there is an on-site chiropractor, acupuncturist, massage therapist, plus yoga and meditation classes.Employees can release their stress in the music room that comes complete with drums, guitars and a keyboard.Yes, there is a yacht outside the company's Redwood City offices that employees can use to cruise in the bay.Employees get unlimited vacation days, plus free house cleaning services twice a month.No need to show up to work on your birthday. Workers get the day off.