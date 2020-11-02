MIT working to launch app that uses AI to detect COVID-19 in coughing sound

They say it can differentiate between the forced coughs of asymptomatic people with COVID-19, from those of healthy people.
In a paper recently published in the IEEE Journal, the MIT reports they developed an "AI speech processing framework" that uses acoustics to pre-screen for COVID-19 from cough recordings. Testing the model from cough recordings collected from over 5,000 individuals, the model accurately identified 98.5% of coughs from people with confirmed COVID-19, and 100% of coughs from asymptomatic people who tested positive for the virus.
With the use of the AI model, researchers say they can produce a "free, non-invasive, real-time, any-time, instantly distributable, large-scale COVID-19 screening tool" that can help contain the spread of the virus.
MIT is working on a free smartphone app that anyone can use to test themselves daily for COVID-19.
Researchers have found that asymptomatic Covid-19 patients may have distinctive coughs. Indecipherable to the human ear, the differences can be picked up by artificial intelligence. Cellphone-recorded coughs could provide a convenient screening tool. https://t.co/OyHqC2KqNk pic.twitter.com/0kYdEIXQkd— Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (@MIT) October 29, 2020
