Coronavirus

Coronavirus research: Menlo Park lab using robots, AI to find COVID-19 medication

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases, so does the pressure to develop an anti-viral to treat its symptoms. A lab on the Peninsula appears to have developed the right process at the right time to speed up that process.

"We're hoping to be able to take the full discovery of a candidate drug from roughly two years down to six months," said Peter Madrid, senior director of applied biosciences at SRI Biosciences in Menlo Park.

Coronavirus outbreak: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

It's in labs like his at SRI Biosciences where a team of scientists and engineers is trying to speed up a drug to battle COVID-19. With lives at stake, they believe a process they've developed over four years under a $14 million federal grant could be timely. It uses artificial intelligence to determine what molecules are the best to test to stop the virus from entering human cells. Robotics helps to reduce the labor-intensive evaluation of those molecules, allowing the work to be done 24 hours without human intervention.

"Our software is able to come up with ways to synthesize that compound," Dr. Madrid said. "And we're now translating that onto our automated synthesis system so that we can make key building blocks for producing that material."

SRI Biosciences just announced a collaboration to use artificial intelligence from Iktos, a Paris based company, that will further accelerate the development of a COVID-19 antiviral.

A key focus will be adapting existing antivirals, such as Gilead's remdesivir and the antimalarial drug Qualaquin, to see if they can stop COVID-19. Remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola.

"There's some evidence that those same mechanisms might be applicable to COVID-19," noted Dr. Madrid, "so we are directly pursuing some of our compounds that have been shown to be effective against Ebola and testing whether or not they might be useful for COVID-19."

RELATED: Northern California man who died of coronavirus traveled on cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico in February, health officials say

Once they identify a promising molecule, the lab's system, known as SynFINI, can also help guide researchers on how to step up supplies of the test drug.

This is exactly the kind of research and development that goes on in Silicon Valley that, in this case, could be perfectly timed to address COVID-19.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmenlo parkrobotscoronavirusdrugartificial intelligencetests
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
North Bay man returns home after coronavirus quarantine
California man who died of coronavirus traveled on cruise from SF to Mexico, officials say
EXCLUSIVE: Here's what possible coronavirus isolation room looks like
Live coronavirus updates: Emergency declared in California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Emergency declared in California
California man who died of coronavirus traveled on cruise from SF to Mexico, officials say
EXCLUSIVE: Here's what possible coronavirus isolation room looks like
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
North Bay man returns home after coronavirus quarantine
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Newsom slams price-gouging amid coronavirus fears
Show More
California Primary Election 2020: Live results from statewide, Bay Area races
How many people voted in California's primary? We might not know for days
Stephen Curry to rejoin Warriors on Thursday
Nik Wallenda walks 1,800 feet across active volcano in Nicaragua
Menlo School closed after staff had contact with COVID-19 infected relative
More TOP STORIES News