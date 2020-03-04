Northern California man who died of coronavirus traveled on cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico in February, health officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a "small cluster" of novel coronavirus cases that originated on board a cruise ship that traveled from San Francisco to Mexico last month.
According to the CDC, two people on board the Grand Princess Voyage from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21 tested presumptive positive for the virus.
Those two patients are from Placer and Sonoma counties.
Placer County officials confirmed Wednesday the patient died, marking the first coronavirus-related death in California.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient," said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. "While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.
Before their death, the elderly man was in isolation at Kaiser in Roseville.
According to county health officials, the person arrived at the hospital Feb. 27 and came into contact with 10 Kaiser healthcare workers and five emergency responders.
Those individuals are now under quarantine but are not showing symptoms of the virus, the county said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement Wednesday regarding the person's death in Placer County, extending his sympathy to the person's family.
"Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this death in Placer County," the governor said. "The state is working with federal officials to follow up on contact tracing of individuals that may have been exposed to provide treatment and protect public health."
As of Thursday, the cruise ship was in route to Ensanada, Mexico -- but because of coronavirus concerns, the ship is now heading back to San Francisco.
The cruise ship is expected to arrive back to San Francisco Thursday afternoon, the cruise line said.
A letter was sent to guests on board the cruise ship, telling them to stay in their rooms until they have been "contacted and cleared" by cruise medical staff.
Those who traveled on the Feb. 11 Grand Princess Voyage are asked to contact their doctor if they've experienced any symptoms since returning home from the cruise -- including fever, chills or a cough.
