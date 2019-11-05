Technology

Researchers say light can hack into your smart device

By Krisann Chasarik
Those laser pointer lights could hack into your smart home voice assistant.

University researchers say they were able to hack Alexa, Google Home, Siri and Facebook Portal by shining lasers at them.

The light can trick microphones and make the devices react as if they are receiving audio.

The study found light commands can be sent from 360 feet away, from one building to another. The light can also penetrate glass, affecting a device that is left near a window.

In one case, a garage door was opened using a laser light. Researchers also say they can use light commands to locate, lock and unlock doors and buy things online.

Researchers at the University of Michigan and Japan released their findings on Monday.

Their advice? Keep your smart devices away from windows and make sure they can't be seen by anyone outside your home.
