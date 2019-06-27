salesforce

Salesforce hosting free one-day workshop in San Jose

Salesforce is hosting a free one-day workshop in San Jose to help people considering a career in tech.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Looking for a career in tech but you're not sure where to start?

San Francisco based Salesforce is offering to help.

It's hosting a free one-day workshop in the South Bay called Trailhead Tour San Jose.

The workshop runs from 8 AM to 6 PM Thursday at Hilton San Jose.

You'll learn about Salesforce, available jobs and how to get your foot in the door.

"Join us at the Trailhead Tour in San Jose to learn more about the 3.3M jobs that will be created by the Salesforce ecosystem by 2022, and start learning the skills you need to succeed in these jobs," Salesforce posted on its website. "We'll provide breakfast, lunch, and laptops. Just bring a pen, notepad, and your desire to learn."

Space is limit, so if you're interested you'll want to sign up quick.
