SF cleaned up for Dreamforce but what happened after conference ended? Here's what we found

San Francisco cleaned up for Dreamforce but what happened after conference ended? Here's what we found

San Francisco cleaned up for Dreamforce but what happened after conference ended? Here's what we found

San Francisco cleaned up for Dreamforce but what happened after conference ended? Here's what we found

San Francisco cleaned up for Dreamforce but what happened after conference ended? Here's what we found

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco proved to be a safe and secure city during the Dreamforce conference. It's expected that the largest business conference in the city will return next year.

Dreamforce has been a sort of redemption for a city still trying to improve its tarnished image.

Restaurant owners were the first to embrace the event.

"When Dreamforce is here or any major convention is here, the city as far as I can understand - it is bringing in additional police force, they are putting extra people out to clean the street and patrol the street and it's the way the city should be," expressed David Cohen, owner of The Grove Restaurant.

The reality of persistent drug abuse and homelessness had some first-time Dreamforce attendees concerned. But those problems were kept at bay and pushed to other surrounding areas.

MORE: A look into how Dreamforce changed SF for the better during its 4-day conference

"I was a little worried but I did not see that in my couple of days here. The city looks very clean and it feels very safe here," admitted Karthik Pullagurla, who was visiting San Francisco for the first time.

"I think this year it was a bit nicer than it last last year, a bit more polished than it was last year. While there's been police presence, it wasn't as overwhelming at it was last year. But it's been decent. I think there has been some progress made," said Terry Bennett, another attendee.

Pressure to make the area safe, clean and welcoming comes knowing that this conference brings in about $95 million in economic activity to the city.

Parks that are usually frequented by the homeless, for a few days, were taken over by attendees.

During our time there, we saw only one person displaying mental health issues.

"Our officers and all of the additional help we are getting from the state and federal government, that is constantly at work. We still have those challenge. They haven't disappeared," admitted San Francisco Mayor, London Breed.

MORE: 'We're 100% back': Dreamforce kicks off in SF focusing on AI, expected to generate $93 million

Patrick Simms runs People in Plazas, a group bringing music to the downtown area. He see things beginning to improve.

"It's going to be sparse, but it's better than last year and it's better than the year before so it's a gradual process," said Simms.

We did see a few of the unhoused gradually start to return to the area around Salesforce on Mission Street.

"Before, we used to see them everywhere, now we see some but I think this kind of issue it's getting better," said Osman Zughayer of the Oasis Grill.

"It's not easy to find a place because everybody is saying 'move,' explained Joy Toliver who is unhoused.

Mark Wilfley who is also unhoused told us he is constantly asked to move from one location to the next. "Yeah all the time, and it irritates the hell out of me," he added.

MORE: Will.i.am's AI radio station, Agentforce launch zone and more: A look at day 2 of Dreamforce 2024

The parks and the sidewalks we saw were still surprisingly clean.

But three blocks from 3rd and Mission streets, we realized that the drug use is still quite visible. No one expected the problem to be gone after one conference.

Business owners say the city needs to also focus on bringing businesses and people back to the area.

"Why can't it be like this everyday? Well, I think we have too many shuttered businesses. We aren't in a climate that is welcoming and inviting business to be here," expressed Cohen.

Zughayer has been advocating for people to come back in person more often.

"Conventions are good but you know, every six months every three months, not enough," said Zughayer.