A look into how Dreamforce changed SF for the better during its 4-day conference

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's the last day of Dreamforce, the largest AI event in the world and the reviews about San Francisco are coming in.

"It is a beautiful city. There are a lot of great things in the city," said Ken Graff, conference attendee.

Many like Ken Graff are regular Dreamforce attendees coming from outside the state, and this year they noticed more law enforcement.

"They have really done a fantastic job helping us get across the street making sure we have security in all different corners of the building," said Graff.

With over 40,000 people in downtown San Francisco, safety was a priority. Mayor London Breed confirmed this year there was additional support from the California Highway Patrol in the area.

"I have been out in the middle of the night checking out things and I see people out at different restaurants, places where they are having drinks, seating at outdoor dining and the city feels so good and it looks so good. Our officers are out there our ambassadors," said Mayor Breed.

Dreamforce is set to bring in $90 million to the San Francisco economy. Many of the hotels near the convention were sold out with rooms going for more than double the normal rate.

"When people come here from around the world not only do they spend money in hotels, but they spend even more money outside of the hotels. They pay for taxes and that tax base we generate from events like this really benefits each San Franciscan," said Alex Bastian, president of the Hotel Council Association.

Pedicab rider Ivan Rudenko is benefiting from the influx of people. He said Salesforce hired many pedicab drivers.

"To bring people to the conference and take them back to the hotel or like last night to the music venue," said Rudenko.

Around Moscone Center, restaurants are reporting an influx in reservations and walk-ins.

"This area it was busy before and all the homeless and everything it has been affecting the business, but right now with the conference it looks more clean so it has been busy," said Manny Ramirez, owner of Bocado restaurant.

Kim Georgeton flew from Ohio for the conference and even took public transportation.

"I have actually been taking the BART, so yeah I have seen an improvement over last year," said Georgeton.

Mayor Breed said the influx of crowds won't end with this year's Dreamforce. Other large events including the NBA All-Star game and FIFA World Cup are coming to San Francisco in the near future. As to the future of Dreamforce, all signs point to a return

"Mark wants to make his own announcement, but I'm so excited to hear that they are going to be making a good announcement," said Mayor Breed.