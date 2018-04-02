TECHNOLOGY

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit

EMBED </>More Videos

This past weekend, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia stopped traffic and turned heads on his trip to Seattle. Now, he's in the Bay Area, and apparently staying at the Four Seasons in East Palo Alto to talk with Silicon Valley's biggest hitters. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
This past weekend, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia stopped traffic and turned heads on his trip to Seattle. Now, he's in the Bay Area, and apparently staying at the Four Seasons in East Palo Alto to talk with Silicon Valley's biggest hitters.

The last remaining guests were checked out of the Four Seasons Hotel in East Palo Alto. Some hadn't planned to leave so soon.

ABC7 News has learned the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman bought out the entire hotel for the next six nights.

Hotel staff told ABC7 News off camera that guests have been relocated to neighboring hotels or other Four Seasons properties.

The hotel was given short notice of the royal visit from the U.S. State Department, just last week.

Those who work near the hotel have been warned to watch out for motorcades.

"There's a prince who purchased the hotel for the whole week," said investment banker Anu Deshpande. "I think that's amazing -- over the top -- but amazing."

The crown prince is in Silicon Valley to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook and top executives at Google. Salman is interested in making his country a major tech hub.

The prince has been called a reformer by some. He's allowed women to drive and reopened movie theaters that have been closed since the 1980s.

Over the weekend he turned heads in Seattle. He visited Boeing and had a private meeting with Bill Gates. Most of his Seattle hotel was also bought out by the crown prince.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Silicon Valley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookroyalssaudi arabiau.s. & worldsilicon valleyapplehotelbusinessmoneypoliticsEast Palo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News