TECHNOLOGY

Spacewalking astronauts finishing months of robot arm repair

Astronauts spacewalk outside International Space Station, Friday, February 16, 2018. (NASA)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. --
Spacewalking astronauts are finally wrapping up months of repair work on the International Space Station's big robot arm.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei (VAN-duh HI) and Japan's Norishige Kanai (kuh-NIE) ventured out Friday to complete the job that began last October.

The 58-foot robot arm had both of its aging mechanical hands replaced on previous spacewalks. Friday's work involves bringing one of those old hands inside so it can be returned to Earth for a tuneup, and moving the other gripper to a long-term storage location outside.

This last spacewalk in the series should have been completed by now, but was postponed because of complications with the robotic hand that was installed last month. Further delays were caused by this week's late arrival of a Russian supply ship.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyinternational space stationnasaastronautu.s. & worldspace
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News