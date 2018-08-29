TECHNOLOGY

There is a sure fire way to avoid international data charges -- and it isn't Airplane Mode

EMBED </>More Videos

Using Airplane Mode is not always the best option for avoiding mobile data charges on your cellphone while traveling internationally. (AP)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You know to put your phone on Airplane Mode when you get on a plane. But when you are traveling internationally, keeping Airplane Mode on is not always the best solution to avoid mobile data charges.

"It's very easy to accidentally turn off the Airplane Mode icon," said Jessica Dolcourt, CNET Section Editor.

RELATED: San Jose family billed $13,470 by T-Mobile for half-hour of iPhone internet

Dolcourt said that Airplane Mode is just a temporary solution while you are on a plane for several hours. For international trips, she recommends a better way that will avoid mistakes that could result in expensive international data roaming charges.

"A safer bet if you know you don't want to use any data at all while you are traveling, to go into the settings and to turn off your cellular data and/or your international roaming data," said Dolcourt.

On an iPhone, you can turn off cellular data by selecting the Settings app and clicking on the Cellular icon. There you can turn off Cellular Data, or click on Cellular Data Options to only turn off voice or data roaming.

For Android phones, go to Settings, select Connections and then click on Data Usage. You can then turn off Mobile Data.

On both systems, you should turn on WiFi to restore internet access and receive emails when connected to a WiFi network.

Both operating systems also allow you to check the data usage of each app. If you want to keep your phone from using data while you are not using an app, it is recommended you turn off background data usage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyiphoneandroidmobile appsmartphonesabc7 originalstravelairplanecellphoneu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Jose family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
TECHNOLOGY
Tips on cleaning up your laptop
San Jose family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
Facebook offers free training for small business owners
A coffee delivery drone could predict when you need caffeine
More Technology
Top Stories
Recalled Safeway beef made Clearlake man sick, family claims
TIMELINE: Body with no head, hands discovered in San Francisco
Police: SJ teacher suspected in road rage incident arrested in class with gun
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suspected suicide
Wine Country tourism may be down due to far away fires
Woman saves man who had heart attack on first date in Santa Cruz
Why Raiders stepped up to save Oakland youth sports eliminated by district
Report reveals why it's hard to buy one thing at Target
Show More
SF Mayor Breed tours model of safe injection site
Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly
Burlingame attorney says John McCain helped victims of 1980's savings, loan crisis
Details into alleged financial crimes revealed after headless body found in SF home
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon expands tire installations at Sears, Southwest Early Bird check-in costs more
More News