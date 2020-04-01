technology

Zoom fails to inform users of possible data sharing with Facebook, tech expert says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A federal lawsuit filed against tech-giant Zoom Monday night alleging a breach of privacy is starting to raise serious questions among its users.

The video conference app has become a necessity for nearly everyone to communicate and conduct business during the COVID-19 crisis, but recent allegations stemming from the suit have heightened fears about security.

RELATED: Bay Area officials add new restrictions on what people can do during extended COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders

The suit comes after a report released last week accusing the company of sending analytics data to Facebook. According to Shara Tibken, a senior reporter with CNET News, that information should have been made clear in the company privacy policy.

"The issue with what Zoom did is they didn't actually tell users they were sending anything to Facebook, that is king of a huge no no," Tibken said after pointing out the company does have missing information in its privacy policy.

"Zoom its user agreement talks about sending information to advertisers or third-party partners like Google, it doesn't specifically mention Facebook."

Coronavirus: California schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says

Following the report, Zoom was quick to issue an apology to users admitting the information being collected was not necessary to provide their services.

The company CEO Eric Yuan issued a statement saying:

"Zoom takes its users' privacy, security, and trust extremely seriously. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working around-the-clock to ensure that hospitals, universities, schools, and other businesses across the world can stay connected and operational."

Yuan also spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze last week stressing the importance of properly using privacy settings.

EXCLUSIVE: Founder of San Jose-based video conference company Zoom talks growth during COVID-19 outbreak

"You have to set up a meeting password and protect your meeting ID, don't let other people know that," said Yuan.

On Friday, Zoom announced the issue was fixed after making changes to the app and encouraged users to update to the latest version of iOS.

But, the person filing the suit is still claiming damages for anyone using the app prior to the update.

So what kind of information was likely shared? Tibken explains it's not personally identifiable information.

"It's mainly location data, it's going to tell Facebook what kind of phone you're using, where you're loggin on, and the specifics of how you're using the app," said Tibken.

Tibken said the bottom line is prior to the recent iOS update information like your name or specific personal details revealing your identity were not released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscofacebooktechnologylawsuitconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TECHNOLOGY
Stanford ramps up 'telehealth' to help protect patients, providers
Coronavirus: Bay Area 3D printing company helping with PPE supply shortage
Silicon Valley energy company refurbishes ventilators for CA during COVID-19 crisis
EXCLUSIVE: Zoom founder describes growth during COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area health officials add new restrictions to extended COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
Coronavirus updates: Santa Rosa police detective dies from COVID-19, officials say
California lottery rep tests positive, wife pleads for more testing
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Pink eye could be rare symptom of coronavirus, doctors say
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Tesla's Elon Musk announces company will donate extra ventilators to hospitals
Show More
Cancer patient disappointed with hospital's decision on who to treat as COVID-19 cases rise
Foster a dog, get 3 months of beer from Busch
Coronavirus impact: SFUSD students get Chromebooks on loan to help with distance learning
Novato restaurant owner makes care packages for community despite struggling business
Coronavirus: Bay Area libraries expand online services after closing
More TOP STORIES News