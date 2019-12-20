sex trafficking

Wisconsin teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker

KENOSHA, Wis. -- A Milwaukee teenager is being held on a $1 million bond in the death of a man she says was trafficking her.

Chrystul Kizer is charged with shooting, killing and setting Randall Volar on fire in his Kenosha, Wisconsin home last June.

"I believe the million dollars cash bond is appropriate," said court commissioner Jon Mason.

Supporters of the teen say the man she is accused of killing was wanted for child sex crimes, according to WISN.

The case is now making national headlines after Kizer says she killed Volar in self-defense in a jail house interview with the Washington Post.

"She had been trying to get out of whatever arrangement that they had and he was threatening to kill her," said Kizer supporter, Ben Turk.

In court last week, her attorney, a public defender, argued the murder falls under state law called "affirmative defense" which acquits sex trafficking victims of certain crimes.

However, the judge disagreed, saying it only applies to prostitution or child trafficking cases.

Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Gravely said he believed Kizer went to Volar's house that night with a plan to kill him.

From the start, Gravely said he's been pressured to drop all charges, but argues Volar's murder was premeditated and said Kizer bragged about it after on social media.
"And then during the course of the evening, she texts multiple people talking about how she is planning to do it," he said, "that she has Googled and that it's going to create a splatter."

Volar's house has since been torn down, but the District Attorney said the day they found his body was the same day they were about to charge him with child sex crimes.

"I mean, it's ridiculous that the police knew what was going on there and a lot to continue," said Turk.

"If somebody commits crimes against you, even horrible crimes, you aren't allowed to go and kill them in response," Gravely said.

Right now, Kizer's trial is set to start in March, but it could be delayed. If convicted, she faces life in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal shootingsex trafficking
SEX TRAFFICKING
Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking
Residents assess damage after water main break in SF's Potrero Hill
Broken water main floods homes, shuts down part of Highway 101 in SF
New alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim comes forward
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Overturned big rig closes EB Hwy 237 in San Jose
Student dies at San Rafael elementary school
AccuWeather forecast: Weekend rain
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Pat Sajak opens up about health scare, Vanna White
Oakland families move into affordable homes in time for holidays
SJ nonprofit provides safe parking for homeless
Show More
Bay Area food banks fall short in fundraising goals
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
SF State campus closed due to unconfirmed bomb threat
Dems respond to Obama remarks about 'old men not getting out of the way'
Most popular pet names 2019: Where does your pet's name rank?
More TOP STORIES News