12-year-old boy injured while climbing fence to get to Antioch swimming pool

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to an East Bay hospital after he was impaled while climbing over a fence to get to a swimming pool.

The Contra Costa County Fire Department, EMTs, and Antioch police rescued the boy at Deer Valley High School.

Some pools in the county are still closed because of the coronavirus and this isn't the first time the school has dealt with this.

According to the staff there at the school they've been having some issues with some kids that are climbing over the fence and getting into the swimming pool and swimming during these times.

Pools are allowed to reopen in the county but some public ones remain closed.



