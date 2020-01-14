2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania State Police are filing charges against two teen girls who allowed a two-year-old boy to inhale a vaping device while they were babysitting him.

Police say the incident happened Thursday at a home in St. Clair Township, Westmoreland County.

Investigators say the teens recorded the incident and posted it to Snapchat.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old girl could face child endangerment charges.

Police say other than the coughing, the child did not display any other visible effects of inhaling from the device.

The girls' names have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniavapingtoddlerteenagers
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chinatown business owners collaborate to fight crime
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Hayward police investigate fatal shooting at Airbnb
San Jose St. University Police corporal helps man in need
Bay Area Filipinos worry, respond as volcano erupts in Philippines
I-TEAM: Jail interview with Montclair fatal laptop theft suspect
Australian firefighter reunites with daughters in heartwarming video
Show More
BART increases police presence on trains at night
Financial fate of wildfire victims in long-term limbo with FEMA, PG&E at odds
WATCH IN 60: Moms occupy Oakland house, San Leandro sideshow blocks roads, celebrating Oscar noms
Oakland moms stay in vacant house, eviction deadline approaching
South Bay businesses benefiting from 49ers post-season success
More TOP STORIES News