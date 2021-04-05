shooting

Woman shoots at TN Burger King drive-thru over wait time: police

By Dominique Dillon
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shoots at drive-thru over wait time: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A drive-through order at a Tennessee fast food restaurant took a violent turn Tuesday.

A customer angry about how long her order was taking at Burger King decided to shoot up the restaurant, and it was all caught on camera.

"Crime is just getting bad everywhere now," said Eddie House, a customer at the Burger King.

House is disappointed a woman is accused of shooting up his local Burger King, but said he's not surprised.

"More security, more police in the area would probably help," he said.

Memphis police are now looking for the woman.

It all started when she got angry about how long she was waiting in the drive-thru for her food, police said.

She got out of her car, walked up to the drive-thru window, started arguing with an employee before she began shooting, according to officials.

"I hate they was impatient," said customer Dewayne Wilson. "Kids work there. So you know that's the thing."

Surveillance video shows employees run for cover, as well as a glimpse of the shooter's car.

No one was injured, WHBQ reported.

"That's kind of messed up, I'm glad everyone is OK," Wilson added.

Memphis police are looking for the public's help in finding the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the shooter or her car is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-cash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeburger kingshootingfast food restaurantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Investigation underway after man shot, killed at Santa Rosa party
Man who lost 3 family members in CA mass shooting speaks out
Victims in Orange mass shooting identified by family
Man armed with gun shot and killed by Fremont officers, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How long does vaccine protection last?
What to know before laminating COVID vaccine card
Bay Area celebrates Easter with activities and messages of hope
Curry's Easter game shoes show support to Asian community
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA title
Investigation underway after man shot, killed at Santa Rosa party
ABC7 presents 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
Show More
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'
EXPLAINER: What does Georgia's new GOP election law do?
Man with pole trashes Asian-owned business, yells racial slurs: Police
Mt. Davidson cross lights up San Francisco for 98th Easter
Arsonist throws Molotov cocktail into Berkeley tattoo shop
More TOP STORIES News