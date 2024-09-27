Rescue operation underway after floodwaters leave dozens trapped on roof of Tennessee hospital

When dangerous floodwaters quickly surrounded Tennessee's Unicoi County Hospital and seeped inside the building, many inside could no longer be safely evacuated and were forced to relocate to the roof, according to the hospital.

Helicopter rescue operations are underway to evacuate 54 people who are trapped on the roof, according to Ballad Health.

People are rescued by helicopter from the roof of Unicoi County Hospital as it is surrounded by floodwaters in Erwin, Tenn, Sept. 27, 2024. Alderman Michael Baker

"The flooding of the property happened so quickly the ambulances could not safely approach the hospital," hospital officials said. It was too dangerous for boats to evacuate the hospital, and due to the high winds, helicopters can't help with evacuations, officials said.

"The situation at the hospital is very dangerous," officials said. State and local rescuers "are engaged in what can only be described as a dangerous rescue operation."

Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the entire southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 34 people in four states, snapping trees like twigs, tearing apart homes and sending rescue crews on desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.

