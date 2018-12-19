TESLA

Tesla Model S ignites for 2nd time overnight in Campbell

A Tesla Model S caught fire twice in the South Bay. It all started as a simple tire pressure issues and ended up in flames. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara County firefighters are waiting to see if a Tesla Model S catches fire for the third time.

It's now resting on blocks at Dick's Automotive Transport in Campbell.

The Model S burst into flames just minutes after being towed to a Los Gatos car shop on Tuesday afternoon after the driver reported a drop in tire pressure.

Firefighters put out the flames and waited six hours for the car battery to cool before towing it to Campbell.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called out to the tow yard in Campbell. The Tesla was engulfed in flames again. Firefighters continued to put water on it to put out the flames and cool the batteries.

They did thermal imaging around 6:30 a.m. and found the temperature had dropped from 170 degrees to 140 degrees. Santa Clara County Fire left the scene but made sure the car is not near any other vehicles or buildings just in case it reignites again.

